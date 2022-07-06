Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
GAIL Invites Investment Proposals From Startups Operating In Focus Areas

The investments will be done through GAIL's startup initiative 'Pankh'.

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 3:39 pm

GAIL (India) Ltd, the nation's largest gas transmission and distribution firm, on Wednesday said it will invest in startups operating in focus areas and is now seeking investment proposals from startups.

"GAIL has now opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from the startups operating in focus areas which mainly include natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, logistics, electric mobility, bio manure marketing, nanomaterials, IoT and data mining, environment, health and social," the firm said in a statement.

Details of focus areas are available on the GAIL website.

"The startups interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through the link 'GAIL Pankh' on the GAIL website. The current solicitation round will remain open till July 31, 2022," it added. 

