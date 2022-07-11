Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

G20 Watchdog To Propose First Global Crypto Guidelines In October 2022, Bitcoin Falls

Bitcoin fell by 0.08 per cent, while Ethereum was up by 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours

undefined
G20 Watchdog To Propose First Global Crypto Guidelines In October 2022, Bitcoin Falls AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 6:21 pm

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which is a group of 20 regulators, treasury officials, and central bankers of the G20 nations, plans to establish “strong” worldwide standards for cryptocurrencies this October. 

So, far though, the FSB has restricted itself to monitoring the cryptocurrency industry, claiming that it does not represent a systemic concern, according to a report by moneycontrol.com

Related stories

Save Earth Activist Sandeep Choudhary Has Been Awarded By Icons & Trailblazers  Awards

Enforcement Directorate Asks Sonia Gandhi To Appear For Questioning In National Herald Case On July 23

Renowned Group – Leading Builder of Commercial and Residential Space In Delhi NCR

The value of Bitcoin plummeted below $20,000, putting many investors in the red. In October, the FSB will report on regulatory approaches to Stablecoins to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. 

The watchdog lags behind the European Union, which agreed on broad new market regulations last month. According to the FSB, crypto assets are mostly utilised for “speculative objectives”, but they do not function in a “regulatory free environment”.

In other news, open non-fungible token (NFT) community place, The Funky Forest Club, or FFC, is nearing the completion of its smart contract for the Ethereum network. The project promises to be the first Meta NFT with an automated gamification element incorporated into its smart contract. Future NFT collections will contain a variety of animals based on community votes.

FFC is notable for providing long-term sustainable environmental advantages as well as developing novel methods for NFTs and their utility, according to einews.com. Now, the Funky Forest Club team is nearing the completion of its smart contract for the Ethereum network. 

Namely, FFC has built a high-traffic website, an active Twitter account with approximately 10,000 followers, and an inclusive discord with over 10,600 members since its inception in December 2021. 

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 0.08 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $20,545.78 at 4:30 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.87 per cent, down by 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,147.07 up by 0.01per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.55 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $232.91 Solana (SOL) was up by 0.53 per cent to $35.52, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.16 per cent to $0.4563.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06536 at 4:30 pm IST, up by 0.12 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 0.07 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001103. Samoyedcoin was up by 2.59 per cent, and it was trading at $0.02388, while Dogelon Mars was down by 1.31 per cent, and it was trading at $0.000000323. 

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $916.45 billion, a decrease of 2.82 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $55.29 billion, a decrease of 2.44 per cent.

Tags

Business G20 G20 Nations G20 Countries G20 Leaders Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Financial Stability Bitcoin / Digital Currency Bitcoin Ethereum Crypto Currency, Bitcoin, Digital Currency
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0