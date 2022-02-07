Future Supply Chain Solutions' Loss Narrows To Rs 4.29 Crore In October To December Period

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (FSCSL) on Monday reported narrowing down of its net loss to Rs 4.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.27 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, said FSCSL, the Future group's supply chain and logistics arm, in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 57.53 per cent to Rs 182.77 crore, compared with Rs 116.02 crore in the year-ago period.

FSCSL's total expenses stood at Rs 198.03 crore during the December 2021 quarter, a jump of 14.02 per cent as compared with Rs 173.67 crore.

"The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant adverse impact on the business operations and the financial results of the Group for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021," said FSCSL.

Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 66.85 on the BSE, down 0.89 per cent from the previous close.