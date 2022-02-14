Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Future Retail's Net Loss Widens To Rs 1,063.4 Crore In December Quarter

Its total income in October-December 2021 jumped 86.85 per cent to Rs 2,815.68 crore, against Rs 1,506.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Future Retail's Net Loss Widens To Rs 1,063.4 Crore In December Quarter
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 846.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 9:05 pm

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Monday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,063.36 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 846.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, FRL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income in October-December 2021 jumped 86.85 per cent to Rs 2,815.68 crore, against Rs 1,506.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of FRL, which operates retail stores such as BigBazaar, fbb, Foodhall, Easyday and Nilgiris, stood at Rs 3,890.02 crore, a 62.66 per cent jump as against Rs 2,391.43 crore.

The Kishore Biyani firm, which had a defaulted payment of Rs 3,494.56 crore to its lenders, is in discussion with the lenders.

"The company, at present, is in discussion with lenders for a continuation of operations after the occurrence of the event of default and trying to find an amicable resolution to present financial status of the company," it said.

FRL had last year entered into a one-time restructuring (OTR) scheme for Covid-19-hit companies with a consortium of banks and lenders as per the RBI circular dated August 6, 2020, and was to discharge "an aggregate amount of Rs 3,494.56 crore" by December 31, 2021.

The company also shared the updates over the legal tussle with e-commerce major Amazon over the 24,713 crore sales of — retail and wholesale, the logistics and warehousing business — by its promoters and Future group to Reliance Retail, owned by oil-to-chemical conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

In August 2020, the board of the company had approved the amalgamation of FRL along with other group companies with Future Enterprises Ltd to facilitate a Rs 24,713-crore deal to sell the retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail.

Shares of Future Retail Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 45.15 on the BSE, down 4.24 per cent from the previous close. 

Tags

Business National Future Retail Ltd (FRL)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

PLI For Auto Sector To Create 7.5 Lakh Jobs In Next 5 Years, Says Arun Goel

PLI For Auto Sector To Create 7.5 Lakh Jobs In Next 5 Years, Says Arun Goel

Reliance Jio Announces Joint Venture With SES For Satellite-Based Internet

India's Coal Output Surges 6% To 79.60 MT In January

Delhi HC Asks DMRC To Provide Bank Account, FD Details In Execution Plea By DAMEPL

Vedanta, Foxconn Team Up To Manufacture Semiconductors In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring