Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Future Enterprises Defaults On Rs 4 Crore Interest Payment For NCDs

Earlier this week, FEL defaulted twice on interest payments of Rs 85.71 lakh and Rs 6.07 crore for its non-convertible debentures

Future Enterprises Defaults On Rs 4 Crore Interest Payment For NCDs

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 6:17 pm

Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) has defaulted on interest payment of Rs 4.10 crore for its non-convertible debentures.

The due date for payment was June 24, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on June 24, 2022," it said.

This is the fourth default in June by the Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm. 

Related stories

Weekly Wrap: Markets Rebound To Clock Best Week In June Driven By Auto Stocks

Earlier this week, FEL defaulted twice on interest payments of Rs 85.71 lakh and Rs 6.07 crore for its non-convertible debentures. FEL had made another default on the payment of interest of Rs 1.41 crore, earlier this month.

The latest default is on the interest of securities issued for a sum of Rs 40 crore.

FEL has defaulted on interest payment for the period between June 24, 2021, to June 23, 2022, it said.

The debentures are secured and have a coupon rate of 10.25 per cent per annum.

In April, FEL had informed the exchanges about a default of Rs 2,835.65 crore towards its consortium of banks. Its due date was March 31, 2022.

FEL was a part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April.

Tags

Business Future Enterprises Future Enterprises Default Future Enterprises Debt Repayment Future Enterprises NCD Mukesh Ambani Kishore Biyani Reliance Retail
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming