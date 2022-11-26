From SBI, HDFC, PNB To Axis, Indian Banks That Provide WhatsApp Banking Services

Technological advancement has enabled banks to provide their clients with fast, secure, and efficient year-round services. Besides banking services through their respective easy-to-use mobile apps, several major banks have also started offering the facilities through platforms like WhatsApp, providing customers with a range of options and ease while banking with them.

The following are some Indian banks that offer WhatsApp banking services:

State Bank of India (SBI)

India's largest public sector bank has recently started offering pension slips through WhatsApp for the convenience of senior citizens . The bank said the customers could activate the service simply by sending a “hi” message to the bank’s designated WhatsApp number.

It also offers WhatsApp services for balance inquiries, mini statements, etc. "Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your account balance and view the mini statement on the go," SBI Tweeted in August 2022.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

On October 3, state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB ) announced that it would provide WhatsApp banking services to clients to make them more accessible. Customers can activate the services by sending a “hi” message to PNB’s WhatsApp number 91+9264092640.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank also offers WhatsApp banking services, where customers can chat on the platform to avail of “90 plus services 24x7”.

According to the bank, it is “an end-to-end encrypted & secure service” on WhatsApp. However, customers must register their mobile phones with the bank to avail of the service.

The process is the same as other banks. Customers need to send a “hi” message to the bank’s WhatsApp number, 91+7070022222.

Bank of Baroda (BOB)

In October 2022, BOB announced the launch of its WhatsApp banking service. BoB’s services are available in Hindi and English for Indian and overseas customers.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank also offers WhatsApp banking services. The process is the same as other banks. Customers need to send a “hi” message to the bank’s WhatsApp number 91+7036165000 to activate the service. Customers can access various services and products, from account opening, cheque book facilities, and credit cards to term deposits and loans.