FPIs, Mutual Funds Increase Stake In Paytm

Paytm's stock increased about 18 per cent to Rs 675.8 in June quarter. Its shares opened at Rs 742 apiece on Wednesday morning

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 2:40 pm

Foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds have marginally increased stake in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, according to a regulatory filing.

The shareholding pattern of One97 Communications for June quarter 2022-23 shows that the number of shareholders as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rose from 54 to 83, taking the number of shares held by them to 3,53,72,428 from 2,86,80,948 in the previous March quarter.

With this, the shareholding of FPIs in the company has gone up from 4.42 per cent to 5.45 per cent. The number of shareholders as mutual funds also went up from just 3 to 19, taking the number of shares held by them to 74,02,309 from 68,19,790.

Paytm's stock increased about 18 per cent to Rs 675.8 in June quarter. Its shares opened at Rs 742 apiece on Wednesday morning.

During June 2022 quarter, Paytm loan disbursements jumped over 5-fold to 84.78 lakh that was 9 times higher in terms of value at Rs 5,554 crore year-on-year, reaching an annualised run rate of Rs 24,000 crore.

The total merchant payment volume or GMV (gross merchandise value) of the company more than doubled to Rs 2.96 lakh crore year-on-year from Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Paytm's average monthly transacting users (MTU) in the quarter increased 49 per cent to 7.48 crore from 5 crore in June quarter 2021-22. 

