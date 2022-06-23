Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Foxconn Chairman, Vedanta Semiconductor Head Discuss Plant Location

Vedanta and Foxconn had signed a memorandum of understanding in February to form a joint venture company in India. Vedanta will hold 60 per cent of the equity in the JV, while Foxconn will own 40 per cent

Foxconn Chairman, Vedanta Semiconductor Head Discuss Plant Location

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 9:19 pm

Electronics manufacturing services company Foxconn chairman Young Liu on Thursday met Vedanta Group's managing director Akarsh Hebbar to discuss the roadmap of their proposed electronic chip manufacturing plant and its location.

Vedanta and Foxconn had signed a memorandum of understanding in February to form a joint venture company in India. Vedanta will hold 60 per cent of the equity in the JV, while Foxconn will own 40 per cent.

"Foxconn Chairman Young Liu met Akarsh Hebbar, Vedanta Group's Global Managing Director of Display & Semiconductor Business, in New Delhi to discuss the next steps for their proposed partnership to manufacture semiconductor chips in India," Foxconn said in a statement.

According to sources, both discussed the location of setting up their semiconductor plant, which will be announced soon.

Related stories

Welcome Foxconn's Plans For Expanding Electronics Manufacturing Capacity In India: PM

Foxconn's Bharat FIH Gets Sebi Nod To Float Rs 5,000 Crore IPO

Semiconductor Plant With Foxconn To Come Up In Two Years: Vedanta Chairman

This is the first joint venture in the electronics manufacturing space after the government announced an incentive scheme for semiconductors and display manufacturing.

Vedanta is planning to invest around USD 15 billion in a phase-wise manner over the next 5-10 years to build displays and semiconductor chips in India.

The JV will look at setting up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the next two years.

Liu also met Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao where they discussed Foxconn’s plans of expanding its footprint in India.

Rao invited Foxconn to explore investment opportunities in the state. 

Tags

Business National Foxconn Foxconn Group Foxconn India Foxconn Semiconductor Plant Semiconductor Shortage Semiconductors India Semiconductor Mission Semiconductor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal