Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Formula 1, Tata Communications Announce Multi-Year Collaboration

With this deal, Tata Communications will return to sports as the official broadcast connectivity provider for Formula 1

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 8:56 pm

Formula 1 and Tata Communications on Wednesday jointly announced a multi-year strategic collaboration for end-to-end managed network services for video contribution globally.

With this deal, Tata Communications will return to sports as the official broadcast connectivity provider for Formula 1.

"We are delighted to welcome Tata Communications back as a partner following previous successes in our partnerships.

"They have been an integral part of our growth journey over the last decade, and we completely trust their expertise and abilities to deliver what we need for our fans," Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Under the deal, Tata Communications will facilitate the transfer of over 100 video feeds and over 250 audio channels to be transmitted between the Grand Prix venue and F1's Media and Technology Centre in the UK every race weekend in under 200 milliseconds. This will enable F1 to broadcast to over 500 million fans in over 180 territories globally.

"As businesses evolve to a digital-first model, I believe the sporting world also has a great opportunity to leverage technology for delivering innovative and exhilarating experiences to motorsports enthusiasts.

"And, Formula 1 is at the core of all things speed, action and thrill. We are delighted to renew our relationship and empower Formula 1's tomorrow, today," Tata Communications MD and CEO Amur S Lakshminarayanan said.

