Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Forex Reserves Surge To $631.953 Billion In Week Ended On February 4

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 8:20 pm

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.198 billion to $631.953 billion in the week ended February 4, RBI data showed.      
   
In the previous week ended January 28, the reserves had declined by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion. It touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.
   
During the reporting week, the surge in the foreign exchange reserves was on account of a rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday.
   
FCA increased by $2.251 billion to $568.329 billion in the week ended February 4.
   
Expressed in dollar terms, FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves declined by $210 million to $39.283 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
   
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $98 million to $19.108 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $59 million to $5.233 billion in the reporting week, as per the data. 

