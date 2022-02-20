Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

FPIs Pull Out Rs 18,856 Crore From Indian Markets In Feb So Far

As per depositories data, overseas investors took out Rs 15,342 crore from equities and Rs 3,629 crore from the bonds market between February 1-18

FPIs Pull Out Rs 18,856 Crore From Indian Markets In Feb So Far
FPI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 11:24 am

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a net Rs 18,856 crore from the Indian markets in February so far amid geopolitical tensions and chances of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

As per depositories data, overseas investors took out Rs 15,342 crore from equities and Rs 3,629 crore from the bonds market between February 1-18. At the same time, they invested Rs 115 crore in hybrid instruments.

This translates into a net outflow of Rs 18,856 crore during the period under review. 

This is the fifth consecutive month of foreign fund outflows.

"Geopolitical tension and chances of a rate hike by US Fed has triggered outflows from FPIs in the recent times from the Indian equity markets. They sharply increased the pace of selling after the US Fed indicated an end of the ultra-loose monetary policy regime," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head - Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said investors shifted to defensive sectors and safe havens such as bonds and gold as tensions flared between the US and Russia over Ukraine.

"FPIs net outflow from Indian equity in last one year is close to $8 billion. This figure is the highest since 2009. In February till date FIIs have sold worth approx Rs 17,500 crore. The FPI view of India is that India has already considered earnings growth of 16-18 per cent CAGR for FY23 and FY24, based on expectations of earnings and economic growth cycle...

"Yet these estimates don't account for risks of rising cost of capital in the US (India's cost of capital is linked to US cost of capital) and therefore PE contraction potential, nor of inflation risk hurting earnings growth estimates," said Rajesh Bhatia, MD and CIO, ITI Long Short Equity Fund.

FPIs can be expected to sell more going forward unless market corrections make valuations attractive, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Domestic institutional investors and HNIs are slowly accumulating high-quality financials whose valuations have turned attractive due to sustained FPI selling, he added. 

Tags

Business Business FPI FPI Inflow Bond Markets Foreign Portfolio Investors
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

New Policy To Cut Green Hydrogen Cost By 40-50%: IOC

New Policy To Cut Green Hydrogen Cost By 40-50%: IOC

Five Top Valued Companies Add Rs 86,000 Cr In M-Cap; TCS Biggest Gainer

Five Firms Submit Rs 1.53-Trillion Proposals To Set Up Semiconductor, Display Plants

Piyush Goyal Blames UPA Govt For Rs 22,848 Crore Fraud By ABG Shipyard

DOGE Rises After Musk Tweet; FBI To Launch Crypto Crime Fighting Unit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

PM meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu Delegation, at his residence, in New Delhi on February 19, 2022.

Electoral Compulsions?

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts