Foreign Food Manufacturers Need FSSAI Registration For Exporting Milk, Meat Products

FSSAI requested all competent authorities of exporting countries to provide the list of existing manufacturers and those who are intended to export these food products to India.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 9:47 am

Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for foreign food manufacturing facilities to register with it for exporting products such as meat, milk and infant foods to India. 
    
This will be effective from February 1, 2023.
    
In an order issued on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that it has been decided that registrations of foreign food manufacturing facilities, falling under five food categories, who are intended to export these products shall be mandatory.
    
These categories are milk and milk products; meat and meat products, including poultry, fish and their products; egg powder; infant food; and nutraceuticals.
    
The FSSAI has requested all competent authorities of exporting countries to provide the list of existing manufacturers and those who are intended to export these food products to India. 
    
Based on information provided by them, the FSSAI will register these facilities on its portal. 

Business Food Safety And Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI) Food Manufacturers Business Economy FSSAI
