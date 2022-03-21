Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Food delivery in 10 mins from Zomato soon: Deepinder Goyal

Zomato is reportedly in talks with restaurants across the country to launch an ultra-fast 10-minute food delivery service.

Food delivery in 10 mins from Zomato soon: Deepinder Goyal

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 7:35 pm

Online food aggregator Zomato on Monday said it will soon launch 'Zomato Instant' for delivery of food within 10 minutes.

Zomato is reportedly in talks with restaurants across the country to launch an ultra-fast 10-minute food delivery service. The company is looking to adopt the cloud kitchen model to be able to achieve that kind of delivery time.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a blog said customers are  increasingly demanding "quicker answers to their needs", and that sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app. 

"Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally!" he said.

Business National
