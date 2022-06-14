Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Follow Instructions In Letter And Spirit While Funding Infra Projects Of Govt Entities: RBI To Banks

Banks/ financial institutions have also been found to have violated RBI's instructions which require that in case of projects undertaken by government-owned entities, term loans should be sanctioned only for corporate bodies

Follow Instructions In Letter And Spirit While Funding Infra Projects Of Govt Entities: RBI To Banks
RBI AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:14 pm

Concerned over violation of its norms, the RBI on Tuesday asked banks to follow its instructions in "letter and spirit" while extending loans to government-owned entities for infrastructure and housing projects.

In a circular, the RBI said it has come across instances where banks have not been strictly complying with extant instructions on assessment of commercial viability, ascertainment of revenue streams for debt servicing obligations and monitoring of end use of funds in respect of their financing of infrastructure/ housing projects of government-owned entities.

Banks/ financial institutions have also been found to have violated RBI's instructions which require that in case of projects undertaken by government-owned entities, term loans should be sanctioned only for corporate bodies.

Related stories

Govt Appoints Mahindra, Patel, Srinivasan And Dholakia On RBI Central Board

Fitch Expects RBI To Hike Interest Rates To 5.9% By December-End

Learn from RBI To Tackle Inflation Woes, SBI tells US Fed in Monthly Report

Also, due diligence should be carried out on viability and bankability of the projects to ensure that revenue stream from the project is sufficient to take care of the debt servicing obligations, it said.

"Attention of the banks is especially drawn towards the specific instructions...It is reiterated that banks are required to follow these instructions in letter and spirit," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The RBI also asked the banks to carry out a review and place before their boards a comprehensive report on the status of compliance with the instructions within three months. 

Tags

Business National RBI Governor RBI RBI Policy RBI Credit Policy RBI Monetary Policy RBI Monetary Policy Committee RBI Penalty RBI MPC Meet RBI Repo Rates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings