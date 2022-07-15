Flipkart To Support NFT Airdrop By Nothing Phone (1) To Select Buyers, Memechat Forays Into Metaverse

Flipkart is set to support Nothing Phone (1), which plans to airdrop non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to users who prebook the newly launched phone. Carl-Pei, Oneplus phone co-founder, has launched his latest venture Nothing’s first phone called Nothing Phone (1). He also launched an NFT airdrop event specifically for users who pre-book the Nothing Phone (1). In India, this NFT drop on Flipkart FireDrops will be powered by GuardianLink, an NFT company.

Jayandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer at Flipkart, said in a press release that the company will support this NFT airdrop and shared some details regarding the blockchain to be used. He said, "We are delighted to join hands with Nothing to bring our customers into the Web 3.0 playground with the very first NFT drop at Flipkart FireDrops, hosted on Polygon's blockchain.”

Starting with Black Dot NFTs. Now open to be redeemed exclusively by our community investors. For more information please check this thread and our Discord. — Nothing (@nothing) July 5, 2022

In other news, youth-focused Memechat has partnered with Interality to foray into the Metaverse world where it hopes to provide its users a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) enabled virtual experience. The company said in a press release that metaverse platform ‘Memeverse’ can be accessed with a Interality web link in a desktop, smartphone or VR headsets too.

Kyle Fernandes, co-founder and CEO, MemeChat said, “The most thrilling experience for a netizen could be to live in a world where they can shop for memes, quite literally. A place where memes are brought to life in virtual reality and augmented reality. We feel delighted to have associated with Interality to develop a Memeverse for us.”

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 2.79 per cent to $924.3 billion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 0.97 per cent to $72.64 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $20,534.41, higher by 0.99 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 7.32 per cent to $1,195.81.



Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.78 per cent at $0.4422, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 5.12 per cent at $0.326, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 7.19 per cent at $37.08, Polkadot (DOT) rose by 3.5 per cent at $6.69, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.58 per cent at $236.38.

Today’s top gainer was Quant (QNT), which was up by 19.76 per cent at $100.93. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was down by 5.25 per cent at $0.03569.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.44 per cent at $0.06248. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04291. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.34 per cent at $0.00001057.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 0.98 per cent to trade at $0.0000003119, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 1.21 per cent at $0.000006255, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 6.37 per cent at $0.008903.



In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 4.13 per cent at $6,035.46, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 0.95 per cent at $0.00009259. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 5.81 per cent at $19.78, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 15.13 per cent at $7.09, and Aave (AAVE) rose 13.96 per cent at $92.16.