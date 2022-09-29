Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 Smartwatch, Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker Now Available In India

Fitbit on Thursday announced the availability of its latest wearables including Sense 2, Versa 4 Smartwatch, and Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker.

The wearables were launched earlier and they are finally available for purchase in India starting today.

That said, Fitbit has also announced six months of Fitbit Premium membership on the purchase of these three devices.

Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Sense 2 comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, walk/run detection, sleep tracking and stress tracking.

Priced at Rs 24,999, It also comes with a new Sleep Profile feature that uses 10 sleep metrics to show users their key patterns. Along with cEDA, it uses metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability and skin temperature to help users better understand when their body experiences potential signs of stress.

The Sense 2 runs the new Fitbit OS and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. It features a 6-day battery with fast charging technology support.

Fitbit Versa 4

Priced at Rs 20,499, Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, builtin GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score, The smartwatch features a 6-day battery life. Versa 4 is available for Rs 20,499, including a six-month Premium membership for new and returning customers. The Fitbit Versa 4 also runs the new Fitbit OS and it is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Priced at Rs 8,999, Fitbit Inspire 3, in addition to featuring support for 24/7 like activity, sedentary reminders, alarm clock heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring features, that were available in older versions of Inspire fitness tracker also comes with new features such as Active Zone Minutes, calories burned, distance, heart rate and steps.

It also features a Health Metrics Dashboard where users will be able to track how their breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO2) and resting heart rate respond to different situations, like alcohol, altitude, caffeine or a cold.