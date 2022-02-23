Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Global Stocks, Wall Street Rebound From Ukraine Jitters

Global stocks sank Tuesday after  Washington, Britain and the 27-nation European Union imposed sanctions on Russian banks, officials and business leaders.

Global Stocks, Wall Street Rebound From Ukraine Jitters
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4 per cent to 7,523.96.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 3:21 pm

Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rebounded on Wednesday from jitters over Western sanctions on Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's authorisation to send soldiers into eastern Ukraine.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Related stories

Ukraine: World Financial Markets Have Not Broken Sweat Since The Russian Escalation - Why?

Biden Announces 1st Tranche Of Economic Sanctions Against Russia

Oil At 8-Year High Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Report

Oil prices edged higher on unease about possible disruption to Russian supplies.

Global stocks sank Tuesday after  Washington, Britain and the 27-nation European Union imposed sanctions on Russian banks, officials and business leaders.

“Current US sanctions on Russia are less-than-feared by the market,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report. 

Alves noted Western governments have more “acute options” including reducing Russia's access to the SWIFT system for global bank transactions.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4 per cent to 7,523.96 and Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.7 per cent to 14,798.01. The CAC in Paris added 0.9 per cent to 6,845.85.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.8 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 per cent.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 1 per cent. That put it 10.3 per cent below its January 3 all-time high and into a correction, or a decline of at least 10 per cent but less than 20 per cent.

The Dow lost 1.4 per cent and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.2 per cent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 per cent to 3,489.15 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6 per cent to 23,660.28. 

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.5 per cent to 2,719.53 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.6 per cent to 7,205.70.

New Zealand rose after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by one-quarter point to 1 per cent to cool inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said its benchmark rate would be raised to more than 3 per cent by next year.

India's Sensex opened up 0.2 per cent at 57,425.96. Singapore and Indonesia gained while Bangkok declined.

Global stocks already had given up some of their gains due to uncertainty about the impact of plans by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to withdraw ultra-low interest rates and another economic stimulus.

Markets were rattled after Putin recognised the independence of rebel-held areas in Ukraine and sent in troops in defiance of US and European pressure.

Wheat prices rose on concern about supplies from Russia and Ukraine being disrupted. Prices of nickel and aluminium, for which Russia is a major supplier, also rose.

European gas prices jumped after Germany withdrew a key document needed for certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 25 cents to $92.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.28 on Tuesday to $92.35. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced 30 cents to $94.15 per barrel in London. It gained $1.45 the previous session to $96.84.

The dollar edged down to 115.05 yen from Tuesday's 115.07 yen. The euro gained to $1.1341 from $1.1334.

Tags

Business National Financial Market Global Stocks Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine Tension Wall Street Asian Market European Market US Market
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

BharatPe Sacks Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain, Cancels ESOPs

BharatPe Sacks Ashneer Grover's Wife Madhuri Jain, Cancels ESOPs

TVS Motor Clocks 1 Million Exports In Two-Wheeler Segment In 2021

Lot Of Buzz, Interest In Market For LIC IPO, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Maruti Suzuki Drives In New Baleno Priced At Rs 6.35 Lakh

Ukraine: World Financial Markets Have Not Broken Sweat Since The Russian Escalation - Why?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last