Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Finance Ministry Releases Third Instalment Of Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 7,183 Crore To 14 States

The states receiving this grant are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal

Finance Ministry Releases Third Instalment Of Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 7,183 Crore To 14 States
With the release of the third instalment for the month of June 2022, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 stands at Rs 21,550.25 crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 6:39 pm

The finance ministry on Monday released the third monthly instalment of revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 crore to 14 states.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. This is to be released in 12 equated monthly instalments.

Related stories

Finance Ministry, Sebi To Take Call On Relaxation In LIC Meeting Minimum Public Holding Norm: DIPAM Secretary

Finance Ministry Asks Banks To Strengthen Balance Sheet, Raise Capital From Market

The states receiving this grant are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

"The Department of Expenditure has on Monday released the 3rd monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs.7,183.42 crore to 14 States," the ministry said in a statement.

With the release of the third instalment for the month of June 2022, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 stands at Rs 21,550.25 crore.

Tags

Business Finance Ministry Revenue Deficit Grant Department Of Expenditure
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police