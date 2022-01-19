Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Finance Ministry Asks Other Ministries To Restrict Expenses Within Prescribed Limit

In an office memorandum seeking proposals for the third and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, the economic affairs department under the finance ministry asked the ministries and departments to submit their proposals by February 10.

Finance Ministry Asks Other Ministries To Restrict Expenses Within Prescribed Limit
The communication comes ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, likely to be unveiled on February 1. - Outlook India

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 6:18 pm

In a bid to maintain fiscal deficit within the targeted limit, the finance ministry has asked ministries and departments to restrict their expenses with the revised estimates.

 The communication comes ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, likely to be unveiled on February 1.

 In an office memorandum seeking proposals for the third and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, the economic affairs department under the finance ministry asked the ministries and departments to submit their proposals by February 10.

 "While processing proposals for supplementary grants, the grant-controlling authority must invariably identify savings available within the grant so that the infructuous or inflated supplementary demands are weeded out and the eventuality of surrender after obtaining the supplementary grant is avoided," it said.

 The proposal for Supplementary Demands for Grants may be projected after a thorough and objective assessment of additional requirements of funds, it said.

 "All the ministries and departments have been requested to contain the expenditure within the approved Revised Estimate ceilings," it said.

 The government estimates a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current financial year ending on March 31.

 Fiscal deficit is an indication of the government's borrowing to meet the shortfall between expenditure and receipts from taxes and other sources.

 The memorandum further said the demand proposal should be made after a thorough review of savings within the Grant.

 "In cases where re-appropriation can be made without the requirement of Supplementary as per the extant provisions, no Supplementary proposal, including for a token amount, should be proposed.

 "Such requirement may be met by re-appropriation of savings after obtaining approval of competent authority," it said.

 The cases that will be eligible to be incorporated under such demands include those where advances from the Contingency Fund of India have been granted.

 Besides, payments against court decree will be included as well in cases where the finance ministry has specifically advised moving of supplementary demand in the budget session, it said.

 The two-phase Budget session begins on January 31 and continues till April 8. 

Tags

Business National Budget Union Finance Ministry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof

ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

Digital Payments Record 40% Annual Growth At September-End 2021: RBI

Central Bank of Iran to Launch National Cryptocurrency; Ethereum Falls  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold