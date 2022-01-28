Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms

The objectives of the additional borrowing permissions are to improve the operational and economic efficiency of the sector, and promote a sustained increase in paid electricity consumption.

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms
This will make available additional resources of over Rs 1 lakh crore every year to the states. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 9:22 pm

The finance ministry on Friday granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 7,309 crore to two states for undertaking stipulated power sector reforms. 

Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have been allowed to borrow additional Rs 5,186 crore and Rs 2,123 crore, respectively.  

 "Department of Expenditure has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs. 7,309 crore to two States for undertaking the stipulated reforms in the power sector," an official statement said. 

The ministry, based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, has decided to grant additional borrowing space of up to 0.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states every year for a four-year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25 based on reforms undertaken by them in the power sector.  

 This will make available additional resources of more than Rs 1 lakh crore every year to the states. 

The objectives of the additional borrowing permissions are to improve the operational and economic efficiency of the sector, and promote a sustained increase in paid electricity consumption, the statement added. 

Apart from Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, nine states -- Assam, Goa, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh -- have also submitted their proposals to the Ministry of Power, which are under examination. 

 Additional borrowing permission will be issued to eligible states on receipt of the recommendation from the power ministry, the statement added. 

Tags

Business National Union Finance Ministry Power Sector
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

United Breweries Q3 Profit Down 28% To Rs 91 Cr

United Breweries Q3 Profit Down 28% To Rs 91 Cr

Piramal Group Plans To Move Supreme Court Challenging NCLAT Order On DHFL

Selling S-400 Missile System To India Shines A Spotlight On Russia's 'Destabilising Role', Says US

Bank credit grows 8.01 pc; deposits 9.28 pc

Adani Total Gas Wins 14 City Gas Licenses, IOC 8

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony