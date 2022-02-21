Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Trust, Confidence In Financial Markets Critical To Gain Traction Among Investors, Says Sitharaman

She highlighted the important role of market participants in institution-building and in making the financial market stronger and investor-friendly.

Trust, Confidence In Financial Markets Critical To Gain Traction Among Investors, Says Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman was interacting with the leaders of financial and capital markets.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 9:39 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday emphasised that trust and confidence in the financial markets are critical to gain traction among investors.    

During an interaction with leaders of the financial and capital markets in Mumbai, Sitharaman also asked them to explore ways to further strengthen the sector, according to an official release.    

Related stories

Government Aims For Sustained Recovery; Infrastructure Spends To Help Economy, Says Finance Minister

The finance minister is interacting with various stakeholders as part of her two-day post-Budget outreach programme being held in the country's financial capital, starting Monday. 

"Trust and confidence in the financial market are critical to gain traction amongst investors,” Sitharaman said.  

She highlighted the important role of market participants in institution-building and in making the financial market stronger and investor-friendly, the release said.     

Sitharaman urged the market participants to strive for efficiency and transparency to help to channelise resources for productive investment in the most effective manner.   

She also expressed satisfaction about the resilience displayed by the financial markets even during the pandemic times.   

During the interactions, various ideas and suggestions related to investor awareness, KYC norms, mutual fund penetration, deepening of corporate bonds, commodity derivatives and effectiveness of the market system were discussed in detail.    

The participants in the meeting included heads of the stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, mutual fund industry, stock brokerage firms, merchant bankers and credit rating agencies.   

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman interacted with industry leaders, large taxpayers and professionals. 

Tags

Business National Nirmala Sitharaman Financial Markets Investors Union Minister Union Finance Minister Retail Investors Capital Market Financial Market Mutual Funds Know Tour Customer (KYC)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Cairn Vedanta Makes Oil Discovery In Rajasthan block

Cairn Vedanta Makes Oil Discovery In Rajasthan block

PMJJBY Policyholders Eligible For LIC IPO At Discount

RBI Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Penalty On Three Co-operative Banks

Indian Economy Growing Among Fastest-Growing Large Economies, Says Amitabh Kant

NTPC Pays Interim Dividend Of Rs 3,879 Crore For 2021-22

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale