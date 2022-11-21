Monday, Nov 21, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football Fans ‘Disappointed’ As JioCinema App 'Spoils' Live Streaming Experience

The JioCinema app, which bagged the exclusive streaming rights for FIFA World Cup 2022, has been developed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

FIFA World Cup 2022, group A: Qatar vs Ecuador
File Photo: Teams line up before the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
img
Outlook Business Desk
UPDATED 21 Nov 2022 3:01 pm

A day after FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar on Sunday, football fans in India were left disappointed due to glitches and  buffering issues during the live-streaming of the inaugural FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and  Qatar on the JioCinema app

The JioCinema app, which bagged the exclusive streaming rights for FIFA World Cup 2022, has been developed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio is offering free live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the JioCinema app.

Jio Cinema was quick to apologise to viewers for the inconvenience its app had caused and asked viewers to upgrade their apps for a better experience.

"Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience" it tweeted.

But fans were still disappointed as the update did little to improve the FIFA World Cup experience. 

Meanwhile, Jio Cinema tried to lighten the mood with a meme from the TikTok app.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament will run for 29 days and 64 matches will be played by 32 teams. 

Several users took to Twitter to vent their ire on JioCinema as the live streaming of the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador was marred by frequent glitches. 

Before the opening match, Jio Cinema tweeted that they were "continuously working" to give users "a great experience".

Meanwhile, Ecuador defeated hosts Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. 

With this, Qatar became the first host country to lose its opening game. 

While the experience may not be too pleasing for football fans, however,  according to analytics firm 42 matters, JioCinema topped rankings in downloads of free mobile apps on Google Play. 

Tags
Business National Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Live Streaming
