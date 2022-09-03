Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

FIFA Fans Get A Chance To Own Sports Memorabilia Via NFT Platform Powered By Algorand Blockchain

FIFA’s NFT platform FIFA+, in partnership with their official blockchain partner Algorand, will offer fans a chance to own historic FIFA sports moments as digital memorabilia.

FIFA Fans Get A Chance To Own Sports Memorabilia Via NFT Platform Powered By Algorand Blockchain
FIFA Fans Get A Chance To Own Sports Memorabilia Via NFT Platform Powered By Algorand Blockchain

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 11:23 am

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 along with its official blockchain partner Algorand (ALGO) is set to launch a new sports digital collectibles non-fungible token (NFT) platform called FIFA+ Collect. 

This new platform will give FIFA fans and enthusiasts a chance to own and collect FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women's World Cup moments and history in the form of unique digital collectibles like art and imagery.

Romy Gai, FIFA chief business officer, said, “Fandom is changing and football fans around the world engage with the game in new and exciting ways. This exciting announcement makes FIFA collectibles available to any football fan, democratising the ability to own a part of the FIFA World Cup.” 

The FIFA World Cup begins on November 20 and ends on December 18 in Qatar. 

This is the FIFA’s first foray into Web 3.0. W. Sean Ford, interim CEO of Algorand, said, “The commitment FIFA has made to bridge to Web 3.0 enabled by Algorand, is a testament to their innovative spirit and desire to directly and seamlessly engage with football fans around the world.”

How To Buy?

In order to get a chance to buy these FIFA digital collectibles you will have to follow the official social media platforms and also register for your interest in FIFA+.

What Will You Get?

Apart from digital collectibles, FIFA+ will also provide fans access to live football matches, interactive games, news and tournament information and some original content centred around the world cup in a storytelling format.

FIFA said the platform will release some exclusive and limited edition collections too and the details of those will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

Related stories

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Down, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Trending Crypto

Fake Google App Mining Crypto From Windows PCs With Malware Since 2019 Detected

IMF Against Using Crypto As Money; Algorand to Take Over Times Square to Save Energy

“Just like sports memorabilia and stickers, this is an accessible opportunity for fans around the world to engage with their favourite players, moments and more on new platforms,” added Gai.

The Algorand Platform

The digital collectibles (NFTs) are powered by the Algorand blockchain, which is a low-cost, carbon neutral blockchain with multiple currency support.

Algorand touts itself as an environmentally friendly blockchain and back in April this year it took over New York Times Square for an hour to demonstrate its environmental commitment by darkening the billboards and this publicity stunt saved approximately 6500 kilowatt hours of energy, as per various media sources.

Algorand, according to Coinmarketcap data, was trading at $0.2999, up by 1.89 per cent at 9 am. The trading volume of Algorand is up by 59.94 per cent at $67,390,099.

Tags

Business Crypto Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Algorand (ALGO) Blockchain Technology Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Cryptocurrency
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Long Weekend Plans: 7 Road Trips To Take For Some R&R

Long Weekend Plans: 7 Road Trips To Take For Some R&R

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot