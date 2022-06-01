Fidelity’s Digital Assets Arm To Increase Manpower For Crypto Clients, Bitcoin Rises

Fidelity Investments’ digital assets division will increase its hiring this year to cater to its increasing list of clients who invest and trade in crypto assets. The company is looking to fill 210 new client service, technology, and operations positions. Currently, Fidelity Digital Assets employs nearly 200 people, who cater to clients who want to invest in crypto assets that trade continuously.

"As the demand for digital assets grows and the market evolves, we will continue to expand our hiring efforts," said Tom Jessop, president of Fidelity Digital Assets.

Fidelity Investments became the first major retirement plan provider last month to allow individuals to invest a portion of their savings in Bitcoin through their 401(k) plans.

The hiring comes just weeks after cryptocurrencies experienced a significant drop following the collapse of the Stablecoin, TerraUSD. Stablecoins are digital tokens whose value is linked to the value of traditional assets.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.51 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $31,772.84 at 6:00 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 46.22 per cent, up by 0.13 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,953.69, down by 0.53 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) decreased by 0.26 per cent during the same time period, and was trading at $317.84. Solana (SOL) was down by 2.71 per cent to $44.92, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.66 per cent to $0.6074.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.08708 on Coinmarketcap.com at 6:00 p.m. IST and was up by 1.97 per cent. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 0.52 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001179. Samoyedcoin was up by 1.89 per cent, and it was trading at $0.005767, while Dogelon Mars was up by 0.96 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000004873.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.31 trillion, an increase of 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $84.51 billion, a decrease of 9.01 per cent.

Burn To Earn was the biggest gainer, gaining 573.68 per cent. It was trading at $0.000006937 at 6:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, AnonPay witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 90.47 per cent. It was trading at $0.0001002.

