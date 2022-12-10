Federal Reserve Rate Hike: Here's What Elon Musk Says About Recession

Ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected announcements, billionaire Elon Musk has said something on the matter. Taking to Twitter, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has given his perspective on the Fed rate hike, recession and other things.

In a stand-alone Twitter post, Chief Twit Elon Musk has said that if the Fed hikes the interest rate, there would be chances of recession getting amplified. The post reads, “If the Fed raises rates again next week, the recession will be greatly amplified.”

Even before this, on some occasions, Twitter’s new boss has commented on recession and Fed’s policies with regards to the interest rates. As per media reports, in his previous replies to some posts, Elon Musk said that there is a likelihood of recession continuing till spring of 2024.

Musk’s comments come at a time when several analysts are expecting the Federal Reserve to make some new announcements and hike interest rates in the coming week. While there is no confirmation on the same, over the last couple of weeks, projections have been made in the international media that the Fed may resort to hiking interest rates even more.

In some previous media reports, it was also speculated that the pace of the rate hike by Fed may be lowered this time. This means that while Fed may increase the rates again, the size of the rate hike may be lowered. In one of the meetings as well, the Federal Reserve observed few signs of inflation easing.