Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FDI Equity Inflows Decline 15% To $36.75 Billion In April-December FY23

Home Business

FDI Equity Inflows Decline 15% To $36.75 Billion In April-December FY23

Singapore emerged as the top investor with USD 13 billion FDI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:04 pm

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined by 15 per cent to USD 36.75 billion during the April-December this fiscal, according to the latest Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data. The FDI inflows stood at USD 43.17 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total FDI inflows, which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined to USD 55.27 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal year as against USD 60.4 billion in the year-ago period. During April-December 2022-23, Singapore emerged as the top investor with USD 13 billion FDI. 

It was followed by Mauritius (USD 4.7 billion), the US (about USD 5 billion), the UAE (USD 3.1 billion), the Netherlands (USD 2.15 billion), Japan (USD 1.4 billion), and Cyprus (USD 1.15 billion), the data showed. The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 8 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal.

Related stories

FDI Inflows Expected To Rebound In India: Economic Survey 2023 

Expert Seeks To Increase FDI Limit In Insurance Sector To 100% From Budget 2023-24

PM Modi's FDI Policy - Fear, Defamation And Intimidation: Cong After CBI Action On Mayaram

It was followed by services (USD 6.6 billion), trading (USD 4.14 billion), chemicals (USD 1.5 billion), automobile industry (USD 1.27 billion) and construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 1.22 billion).

Tags

Business FDI FDI Equity Inflow Indian Economy Business World Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat