Fashion Discovery Platform Shouto Raises $1.6 Million In Funding Round Led By Saama Capital

Fashion discovery platform Shouto.app on Thursday said it has raised $1.6 million (over Rs 12 crore) in a funding round led by Saama Capital.

Other investors who participated in the pre seed round include Whiteboard Capital, Google veteran and former head of search Amit Singhal and Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr. Vaidyas).

"Shouto.app, co-founded by former Myntra, AJIO and Amazon executives Maruthy Ramgandhi, Abhishekk Handa and Ayyappan Lakshmanan, has formally launched its operations. The company has raised USD 1.6 million in a pre seed round led by Saama," according to a statement.

The funds will be invested in product development, creator acquisition and engagement, and building a strong founding team of engineers and creator success managers.

ShoutO hopes to build a new online fashion shopping experience targeting young millennial consumers, offering them a platform to discover and shop premium fashion brands as well as private labels.