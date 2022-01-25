Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tips For Self-Employed On How To Make A Budget, Build An Emergency Fund

Creating a monthly budget will ensure you do not overshoot your expenses and creating an emergency fund will see you through bad months.

Tips For Self-Employed On How To Make A Budget, Build An Emergency Fund
funds -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 8:40 am

To be your own boss and not being answerable to anyone has a certain charm but it comes with its own set of challenges, the biggest being putting your finances in order. When you are self-employed, especially when you are new at it, means not having the financial stability of getting a regular pay cheque. Hence, it is extremely important to be smart about managing your expenses by creating a budget and having an emergency fund in place.

How To Make A Monthly Budget?

Remember that when you are self-employed, even if you have an idea about the income range, there is a high likelihood that your income may fluctuate. It makes sense to assume the worst before charting out a budget for yourself. Let us say your income varies between Rs 60,000 and Rs 90,000 a month. In this case, when making a budget, consider Rs 60,000 as your income and ensure that you meet all your fixed expenses with that.

If you’re a self-employed person, it’s a good idea to review and assess your budget every month to take stock of your finances. It’s important to make sure your expenses are in sync with your earnings.

“While there are several pros for one to be self-employed, the biggest challenge will always be how to build and stick to a household budget during times of household income turbulence. Being self-employed, it’s given that income may vary month to month. Where income may be uneven, having a real idea of how much money your family needs is a good point to start with,” says Arijit Sen, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and co-founder of Merry Mind, a Kolkata-based financial advisory firm.

How To Ensure Your Contingency Fund Is Adequate?

Related stories

Himachal Govt Announces New Pay Scales For Its Employees

Omicron Threat: Time To Create An Emergency Fund If You Don’t Have One Already

Multi Asset Funds: The Power Of All

When you are self-employed, you need to spend judiciously and put something aside for bad times. You can do so by creating an emergency or contingency fund. While salaried employees are recommended to have a contingency fund equal to six months of their expenses, if you are self-employed, you should have a contingency fund which is equal to nine to 12 months of your expenses. In a bad month, basic expenses could be met from the contingency fund itself.

While meeting regular expenses should be the top priority, don’t ignore including the savings for your financial goals when putting aside an emergency fund.

“It should be your primary objective to top up your contingency fund during good months because sacrificing your lifestyle during bad months could be unpleasant. While building the contingency fund, people often miss considering the investments to be continued for future financial commitments (financial goal) even during bad months,” says Sen.

If you’re in an industry where you earn seasonal income, then cash flow planning should be approached accordingly.

Tags

Business Employment Employees Manage Finances
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sensex Falls 905 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Slips Below 17,000; Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Top Losers

Sensex Falls 905 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Slips Below 17,000; Asian Paints, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Top Losers

Bitcoin Recovers, Shiba Inu Down More Than 6%; Bank of Korea Says CBDC Trial Successful

Shiba Inu Falls Over 32% In A Week: What Makes Dog-Themed Crypto Coins Volatile?

Market Falls For 5th Day: Investors Poorer By Massive Over Rs 19.50 Lakh Cr

Orient Hotels reports Q3 net profit at Rs 7.4 crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary