Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Facebook Parent Meta Q3 Revenue, Profit Decline

The quarter's weak results raised fresh questions about whether Meta's plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn't quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 8:51 am

Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, hurt by falling advertising revenue amid competition from the wildly popular video app TikTok.
     
The quarter's weak results raised fresh questions about whether Meta's plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn't quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent.
     
Meta's disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week. 
     
The Menlo Park, California, company earned $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the three month period that ended Sept. 30. 
     
That's down 52% from, $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
     
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.90 per share, on average, according to FactSet.
     
Revenue fell 4% to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion, slightly higher than the $27.4 billion that analysts had predicted.
     
Meta's stock tumbled 14% in after-hours trading.
     
Some of the company's investors are concerned Meta is spending too much money and confusing people with its focus on the metaverse, a virtual, mixed and augmented reality concept that few people understand — while it also grapples with a weakening advertising business.
     
“Meta has drifted into the land of excess — too many people, too many ideas, too little urgency,” wrote Brad Gerstner, the CEO of Meta shareholder Altimeter Capital, earlier this week in a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.“This lack of focus and fitness is obscured when growth is easy but deadly when growth slows and technology changes.”
     
Meta also forecast weaker-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, further raising worries that the revenue decline is more of a trend than an aberration.  
 

Tags

Business Facebook Parent Company Meta Third Quarter Profit Third Quarter Profit Decline Metaverse Revenue Decline
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

As Dividend Season Is On For Infosys, Hindustan Copper And Others, Here’s How To Calculate Your Tax Liability

As Dividend Season Is On For Infosys, Hindustan Copper And Others, Here’s How To Calculate Your Tax Liability