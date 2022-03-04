Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Facebook-backed startup Meesho aims to float IPO in early 2023: Report

Meesho is working to be ready for a listing by the end of 2022 and is evaluating both Indian and US exchanges

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 7:25 pm

Facebook-backed Meesho is aiming to float its IPO in early 2023, Reuters has reported.

The Bengaluru-based social commerce platform is working to be ready for a listing by the end of 2022 and is evaluating both Indian and US exchanges, according to the report.

In September, Meesho raised $570 million at a valuation of $4.9 billion in a Series F funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group.

Founded in 2015 by IIT graduates Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho also provides logistics and payment tools to sellers.

Facebook's investment in Meesho in June 2019 was its first equity investment in an Indian startup.

