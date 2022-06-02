Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Exports Up 15.46% To $37.3 Billion In May; Trade Deficit Widens To $23.33 Billion

Imports during the month too grew by 56.14 per cent to $60.62 billion

Exports Up 15.46% To $37.3 Billion In May; Trade Deficit Widens To $23.33 Billion

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:15 pm

India's merchandise exports rose by 15.46 per cent to $37.29 billion in May on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to $23.33 billion during the month, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Imports during the month too grew by 56.14 per cent to $60.62 billion.

Related stories

Will Export Ban On Wheat, Sugar & Cut In Fuel Prices Help Modi Curtail Inflation?

India's Textiles Exports Highest-Ever In FY22 At $44.4 Billion: Govt

Govt For Ensuring Strict Compliance Of Provisions In Wheat Export Registration Process

The trade deficit in May 2021 stood at $6.53 billion.

"India's merchandise export in April - May 2022-23 was $77.08 billion with an increase of 22.26 per cent over $63.05 billion in April -May 2021-22," it said.

Petroleum and crude oil imports during May 2022 surged by 91.6 per cent to $18.14 billion.

Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to $5.33 billion, as against $2 billion in May 2021.

Gold imports increased to $5.82 billion during the month under review, from $677 million in May 2021.

Cumulative imports in April-May 2022-23 rose by 42.35 per cent to $120.81 billion.

Trade deficit during the first two months of this fiscal widened to $43.73 billion as against $21.82 billion earlier.

Engineering goods exports in May increased by 7.84 per cent to $9.3 billion, while petroleum products exports grew by 52.71 per cent to $8.11 billion.

Gems and jewellery exports stood at $3.1 billion in May against $2.96 billion in the same month last year.

Exports of chemicals rose by 12 per cent to $2.5 billion in May.

Similarly, shipments of pharma and ready-made garments of all textiles grew by 5.78 per cent and 23 per cent to $1.98 billion and $1.36 billion respectively during the month under review. 

Tags

Business National Exports Global / Exports Textile Exports Merchandise Exports Jewellery Exports Oil Exports India Exports Palm Oil Exports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta