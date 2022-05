Exports rose by 24.22 per cent to $38.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods, and chemicals, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Imports during the month under review grew 26.55 per cent to $58.26 billion. The trade deficit in April 2022 widened to $20.07 billion as against $15.29 billion in the year-ago period, it said.