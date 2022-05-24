Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Exports Surge 21% to $23.7 Billion In May So Far

During the second week of this month (May 15-21), the exports grew by about 24 per cent to $8.03 billion, the official added.

Exports Surge 21% to $23.7 Billion In May So Far
Exports.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 1:28 pm

The country's exports rose by 21.1 per cent to $23.7 billion during May 1-21, on account of healthy growth in various sectors, such as petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods, an official said.

During the second week of this month (May 15-21), the exports grew by about 24 per cent to $8.03 billion, the official added.

Related stories

Time To Focus On Value-Added Exports: Piyush Goyal

From 'India Will Feed The World' To Banning Wheat Exports, What Changed Overnight For Govt?

US Hopes India Would 'Reconsider' Its Decision To Restrict Wheat Exports

Petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods' exports during May 1-21 expanded by 81.1 per cent, about 17 per cent, and about 44 per cent, respectively.

The total figure for May is likely to be realized by the commerce ministry in June.

In April, the exports rose by 30.7 per cent to $40.19 billion. Imports during the month grew by 30.97 per cent to $60.3 billion. 

Tags

Business Global / Exports Trade Petrol Electronic Goods Imports Indian Exports Indian Trade And Exports Exports
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat