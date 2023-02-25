Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Experts From New Zealand Share Tips On High Density Orchards With State Horticulture Officials, Farmers

Home Business

Experts From New Zealand Share Tips On High Density Orchards With State Horticulture Officials, Farmers

Lessons were also given on key factors for nutrient management, growing system for Himachal Pradesh, disease risk and management, physiological disorders, growing Gala & Fuji, soils assessment and nitrate testing spray application, training and pruning

Main objective of hiring the experts is strengthening the implementation capacities of the department of horticulture and farmers
Main objective of hiring the experts is strengthening the implementation capacities of the department of horticulture and farmers

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 12:06 pm

Experts from New Zealand provided training on setting up and management of high density orchards to officers of the horticulture department as well as farmers of Himachal Pradesh. The Institutional Master Trainers training was conducted by the international expert from the New Zealand Plant Food And Research (NZPFR) Limited under the World Bank-funded HP Horticulture Development Project, said a release issued here on Friday. 

Experts from New Zealand Steph Montgomery, Programme Manager; Jack Hughes- Plant Physiologist; Mike Nelson, Nutrition expert; and David Manktelow, Plant Protection shared the detailed information regarding technical know-how on orchard renovation, fungicides and biocontrol.

Lessons were also given on key factors for nutrient management, growing system for Himachal Pradesh, disease risk and management, physiological disorders, growing Gala & Fuji, soils assessment and nitrate testing spray application, training and pruning.

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh Govt Debars Officers, Family Members From Buying Properties At Place Of Posting

Adani Wilmar Raided Over Allegations Of GST Violations in Himachal Pradesh: Report

Himachal Pradesh: No Breakthrough In Adani-truckers Row; Unions' February 4 Chakka Jam Postponed

Main objective of hiring the experts is strengthening the implementation capacities of the department of horticulture and farmers and improvement in productivity of apple fruit crops by dissemination of relevant information and advanced technology for establishment of high and medium density orchards and scientific management of existing orchards, the release added.

Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta distributed master trainer certificates to as many as 30 officers and 25 farmers at Mashobra. So far, the New Zealand experts have trained about 500 technical officers and 4000 farmers by giving institutional and hands-on training on various aspects like canopy management, crop load management, tree nutrition, trunk girdling, bending, notching, new orchard planting, irrigation management, insect and disease management.

The officers are being trained as Master Trainer and have already been imparted three rounds of training. All these officers were actively involved during the field demonstrations, the release said.

Tags

Business New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Farming Agriculture
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid