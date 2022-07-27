Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Exide Energy Solutions To Set Up Li-Ion Battery Cell Manufacturing Facility In Bengaluru

Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL) has executed the lease-cum-sale agreement with Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for procuring land parcel in Bengaluru

Exide Batteries
Exide Batteries exideindustries.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:26 pm

Exide Industries on Wednesday said its subsidiary has executed a sales agreement in Bengaluru to set up a lithium ion battery cell manufacturing facility.

Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL) has executed the lease-cum-sale agreement with Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for procuring land parcel in Bengaluru, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The plant would be used to set up multi-gigawatt Li-ion battery cell manufacturing facility for the new-age electric mobility and stationary application businesses in India, it added.
 

Tags

Business Exide Energy Solutions Li-Ion Battery Cell Manufacturing Facility Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board Multi-gigawatt Li-ion Battery Cell Manufacturing Facility Battery Cell Manufacturing Facility
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy