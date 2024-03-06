Business

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | A.S MEHTA (PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR, JK PAPER)

"Planting for a Greener Future: A.S Mehta (President & Director, JK Paper) reveals JK Paper's commitment to sustainability in an Exclusive Interview with Outlook Business on World Environment Day. Discover how JK Paper, on this special occasion of World Environment Day, goes beyond paper manufacturing, emphasizing forest preservation and ecosystem restoration. Learn how they champion a greener atmosphere through their tree-planting initiatives, ensuring a sustainable tomorrow for all.