Business

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | A.S MEHTA (PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR, JK PAPER)

"Planting for a Greener Future: A.S Mehta (President & Director, JK Paper) reveals JK Paper's commitment to sustainability in an Exclusive Interview with Outlook Business on World Environment Day. Discover how JK Paper, on this special occasion of World Environment Day, goes beyond paper manufacturing, emphasizing forest preservation and ecosystem restoration. Learn how they champion a greener atmosphere through their tree-planting initiatives, ensuring a sustainable tomorrow for all.

O
Outlook Web Desk
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Tags

JK Paper

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement