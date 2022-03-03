Eveready Industries Chairman, MD Resign After Burman Group Make Takeover Bid

Eveready Industries Chairman Aditya Khaitan and Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan quit today following a takeover bid by the Burman group.

The resignations came two days after the Burmans made an open offer for the Kolkata-based dry cell battery major.

Suvamoy Saha will assume charge as the new MD of the company, a filing said.

The Burman group made a Rs 604.76-crore open offer to acquire around 1.89 crore shares of Eveready Industries, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital, at a price of Rs 320 per share, payable in cash.

Before the takeover bid, Burmans were already the largest shareholder in the company with a 19.85% stake.