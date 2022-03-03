Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Eveready Industries Chairman, MD Resign After Burman Group Make Takeover Bid

The resignations came two days after the Burmans made an open offer for the Kolkata-based dry cell battery major

Eveready Industries Chairman, MD Resign After Burman Group Make Takeover Bid

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 6:15 pm

Eveready Industries Chairman Aditya Khaitan and Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan quit today following a takeover bid by the Burman group.

The resignations came two days after the Burmans made an open offer for the Kolkata-based dry cell battery major.

Related stories

Dabur Promoters Make Open Offer For Eveready Industries Takeover Bid

Suvamoy Saha will assume charge as the new MD of the company, a filing said.

The Burman group made a Rs 604.76-crore open offer to acquire around 1.89 crore shares of Eveready Industries, representing 26 per cent of the expanded voting share capital, at a price of Rs 320 per share, payable in cash.

Before the takeover bid, Burmans were already the largest shareholder in the company with a 19.85% stake.

Tags

Business National Eveready Industries India Ltd Eveready Mohit Burman Burman Group Dabur Dabur India Aditya Khaitan Amritanshu Khaitan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages