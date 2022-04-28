Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

EV Manufacturers Told To Halt Launches Amidst Rising Fire Cases: Report

The development comes at the backdrop of eight EV explosions that happened in the span of a month. 

EV Manufacturers Told To Halt Launches Amidst Rising Fire Cases: Report
Electric Vehicles.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 8:28 pm

The Ministry of Road, Transports, and Highways has asked the electric vehicle manufacturers to stop new EV launches until the investigation of fire incidents gets completed, The Economic Times reported citing sources. 

Related stories

Explained: Why India Is Witnessing Electric Vehicles Explosions

EV Fire Cases: Amitabh Kant Asks EV Makers To Recall Vehicles

According to the report, EV manufacturers are verbally dissuaded not to launch any new product until the reason behind the fires gets clarified and the steps required to stop them have been firmed up.

The development comes at the backdrop of eight EV explosions that happened in the span of a month. 

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced any EV company found to be negligent with customer safety will be penalized heavily. He also issued orders to recall the defective electric vehicles.

NITI Aayog also formulated a team of independent experts to investigate the EV fire incidents. Notably, the Indian thinktank also introduced the draft battery swapping policy last week, to level the field across business modes for EV sales with fixed or swappable batteries.

Meanwhile, citing an incident in Pune last month, Ola electric has recalled 1,441 of its scooters to be inspected by its engineers and to put their battery, thermal, and safety systems through diagnostic tests. Amidst the rising EV fire incidents, Okinawa Autotech recently recalled over 3,000 units, Pure EV recalled around 2,000 units.

Experts told Outlook Business that the reason behind EV fires can be multiple. Rajeev YSR, chief mentor, EV Masterclass said, “The primary reason for EV scooters catching fire is a thermal runaway, which can be caused due to multiple reasons-- melting of the electrolyte, operational temperatures of the battery, poor quality of the battery cells and battery pack assemblies, and lack of active cells assemblies."

Sudden acceleration or prolonged charging/fast charging of the vehicles can also have a negative impact on the battery. Rajeev said, "Prolonged and fast charging will result in higher currents passing through the wires and this might result in the melting of wires and thus short circuits. This is one main reason why vehicles catch fire during charging inside homes."

Tags

Business Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicles (EVs) Electric Vehicles In India EV Fires EV Battery Explosion Automobile Sector Automobile Industry Automobiles EV Manufacturing Company EV Manufacturing Firm
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat