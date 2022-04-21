Another Electric Vehicle Explosion Kills 80-Year-Old In Telangana

Days after an Okinawa electric vehicle dealership was burned down to ashes, another Pure EV fire incident took the life of an 80-year-old in Hyderabad while two others have sustained serious injuries. This is the third explosion in the electric vehicles owned by Pure EV.

According to the reports, the incident took place in Nizamabad town on Tuesday night. A case has been registered against the e-scooter manufacturer Pure EV in the case.

This is the third EV fire incident this month, and the sixth in four weeks.

Meanwhile, according to Moneycontrol Pure EV said in a statement, “We deeply regret the incident and offer condolences to the family of the victim. Fully cooperating with the local authorities and seeking complete details from the user. The incident happened two days ago.”

“We do not have any record of the sale of this vehicle or service by the user in the database. We are exploring if the vehicle was purchased through a second-hand sale,” it added.

Notably, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had earlier asked EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to voluntarily recall batches involved in the EV fire incidents. The government is also planning to revise the EV battery testing norms, battery management, and cells. The government might also issue directives for EV manufacturing companies to comply.