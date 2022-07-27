Ethereum Classic soars 15%; Sportzchain launches Alpha app, BTC rose 1.55% to $21,378

The Ethereum Classic crypto rose around 15% in the last 24 hours to Wednesday evening and became the highest gainer of the day. This massive rise comes after Antpool announced that they'll invest around $10 million in Ethereum Classic (ETC), which holds the 21st position in terms of market cap.

ETC originated after the 2016 DAO hack, which led to the creation Ethereum (ETH) the second most popular crypto after Bitcoin. Ethereum Classic said that it will not shift to a proof of stake validation system as the ETH; instead, it will stick to the classic mining and validation system which rewards miner with ETC for validating a transaction.

In other news, Sportzchain launches Alpha App, and is bringing first of its kind fan token in India. They are launching the Alpha phase of its decentralised web application and are now preparing actively to launch the Beta phase by the end of August. Sportzchain's fan engagement platform equips fans for the first time in the Indian sports arena with the power to vote and influence team decisions. This vote will be conducted under binding/non-binding polls for two Kabaddi and one cricket team. From deciding jerseys for the team's training sessions to several sporting-related elements, fans now have the power to make their opinions heard and implemented.

Siddharth Jaiswal, founder and CEO, Sportzchain said, "We are thrilled to finally introduce our flagship decentralised web platform that will allow sports fans to influence a team directly. This is the first time in the Indian arena that a platform is enabling fans to invest in a tokenized membership of the team AKA fan tokens and vote to impact that team's sporting decisions like training jersey design, playing schedules, etc.“.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 1.40 per cent to $979.37 Billion as of 6:15 pm. However, the global crypto volume was down by 9.37 per cent to $62.54 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $21,378.42, up by 1.55 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 5.84 per cent to $1,473.39.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.80 per cent at $0.47, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 1.89 per cent at $0.3119, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 4.55 per cent at $36.98, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 3.14 per cent at $6.82 and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 5.62 per cent at $256.26.

Today’s top gainer was Ethereum Classic, which was up by 15.56 per cent at $27.29.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.28 per cent at $0.06292. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.13 per cent at $0.00001077.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 3.87 per cent to trade at $0.0000003263, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 0.09 per cent at $0.00001012, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 2.92 per cent at $0.009837.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 2.20per cent at $6,776.38, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 3.74 per cent at $0.00009408. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2.78 per cent at $21.15, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 1.27 per cent at $6.68, and Aave (AAVE) gained 5.28 per cent at $83.00.

