Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Essar Power Sells Transmission Line To Adani Transmission For Rs 1,913 Crore

Essar Power said it "has entered into a definitive agreement with Adani Transmission Ltd to sell one of its two transmission lines for Rs 1,913 crore"

Essar Power Sells Transmission Line To Adani Transmission For Rs 1,913 Crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 6:09 pm

Essar Power on Friday said it has agreed to sell one of its two electricity transmission lines to Adani Transmission Ltd for Rs 1,913 crore.

The sale is a part of deleveraging strategy following which Essar has repaid over Rs 1.8 lakh crore to banks and financial institutions in the last three years - the largest debt repayment in the history.

In a statement, Essar Power said it "has entered into a definitive agreement with Adani Transmission Ltd to sell one of its two transmission lines for Rs 1,913 crore".

Related stories

After 'Fat Finger' Trade, NSE Cautions Brokers Against Executing Non-Genuine Trades

Essar Power Transmission Company Ltd (EPTCL), a unit of Essar Power, has 465-km transmission lines across three Indian states. The asset transacted is an operational 400 kV inter-state transmission line linking Mahan to the Sipat pooling substation.

The project operates under the CERC regulated return framework.

During the last three years, Essar Power has reduced its debt from a peak level of Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, the statement said, adding the firm has been in the process of curating a green balance sheet around renewable energy, which is in line with the group's strategy of investing in future-centric businesses that give a superior rate of return within the ESG framework.

Kush S, CEO of Essar Power Ltd said, "With this transaction, Essar Power is rebalancing its power portfolio with the twin objective of deleveraging its balance sheets and investing in green and renewable power, thereby furthering its ESG-oriented future growth".

Essar Power has a current power generating capacity of 2,070 MW across four plants in India and Canada.

It is one of India's first private sector independent power producers.
 

Tags

Business Essar Power Adani Transmission Essar Power Transmission Company 400 KV Inter-state Transmission Line Linking Mahan To The Sipat Pooling Substation CERC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study

GenZs and Millennials In India Prefer Hybrid Working, Reveals Deloitte Study