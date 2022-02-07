Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Equity Investors Lose Over Rs 5.82 Lakh Crore In 3 Sessions

Amid the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 5,82,272.23 crore in three days to stand at Rs 2,64,82,633.52 crore.

Equity Investors Lose Over Rs 5.82 Lakh Crore In 3 Sessions
Market decline

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 8:53 pm

Investors' wealth has tumbled by over Rs 5.82 lakh crore in three days of market decline.

Feeble global cues, foreign fund outflows and concerns over policy tightening by central banks have led to the selling pressure, experts said.

Declining for the third straight session on Monday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex nosedived 1,023.63 points or 1.75 per cent to close at 57,621.19.


 In three days, the benchmark has tanked 1,937.14 points.

Amid the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 5,82,272.23 crore in three days to stand at Rs 2,64,82,633.52 crore.

"Markets traded under pressure and lost over one and a half per cent, tracking feeble global cues. After a flat start, the benchmark inched gradually lower as the day progressed and finally settled closer to the day's low," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

He further said global headwinds have again started impacting the sentiment.

HDFC Bank was the biggest laggard in the 30 frontline companies pack, tumbling 3.65 per cent, followed by L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Kotak Bank and Wipro.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index declined 1.25 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.75 per cent.

"Domestic markets are volatile ahead of the state elections, witnessing a steep fall led by FII selling and weak global cues," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

US bourses were under pressure as strong US jobs data gave rise to fears of sharper-than-expected Fed rate hikes, resulting in a spike in the bond yields, he added.

"The volatility in the market is likely to continue due to high chances of  interest rate lift-off by the RBI given domestic inflation and policy tightening by global central banks," Nair said.
 

Tags

Business Equity Equity Market
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Centre Withdraws Plea In SC For Recall Of CBI Probe Directions On Hindustan Zinc Ltd Stake Sale

Centre Withdraws Plea In SC For Recall Of CBI Probe Directions On Hindustan Zinc Ltd Stake Sale

India GDP Estimated At Rs 147.5 Lakh Crore In FY22: Chaudhary

TVS Motor Consolidated Net Profit Dips 18% To Rs 237 Crore In December Quarter

Nalco Posts Over Three-Fold Jump In Profit At Rs 831 Crore In December Quarter

Paytm Shares Recover Lost Ground; Settle At Rs 957.40

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets