Entab Experiential Learning Summit 2022: Entab Launches Experiential Learning App To Make Learning Interactive

Education technology firm on Saturday launched experiential learning mobile application iSquare to make learning interactive for students in Delhi. During Entab Experiential Learning Summit 2022, the mobile application was launched by Father J A Carvalho, Director Principal of Father Agnel School in presence of more than 600 educators.

Speaking at the event Father Carvalho said, "Scientific development of a country is represented by the number of patents a country possesses."

"It is easier to score 90 per cent marks but experiential learning helps in structural learning of a student and experiential learning is beyond mechanical skills and it is about questioning things around you makes a student an innovator," Carvalho added.

Entab's mobile applications compliment their ERP systems by providing real time updates to parents on their children. The mobile application has features like fees depositing, generating report cards, assigning homework to students and uploading class notes among other features.

The mobile application is in line with the government's New Education Policy 2020 which stresses on interactive learning the app helps educators to easily impart education in innovative was by explaining subjects by way of videos and infographics.

Entab's business has witnessed an exponential growth after it launched mobile application and its business grew over three times during the pandemic.

