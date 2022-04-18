Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

The provisionally attached properties of Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. include land and factory building at Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, plant and machinery, vehicles, bank accounts, and fixed deposits

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India
Amway

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 4:55 pm

Assets worth over Rs 757 crore belonging to multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme promoting company, Amway India, have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

The provisionally attached properties of Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. include land and factory building at Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, plant and machinery, vehicles, bank accounts, and fixed deposits, it said in a statement.

Related stories

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Rahul Dravid Cheated: Enforcement Directorate Impounds Assets Of Wealth Management Firm - Report

Out of the total Rs 757.77 crore of assets attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), immovable and movable properties are worth Rs 411.83 crore while the rest are bank balances of Rs 345.94 crore kept in 36 accounts belonging to Amway, it said.

The federal agency accused the company of running a multi-level marketing 'scam' where prices of most of the products offered by the company were "exorbitant as compared to the alternative popular products of reputed manufacturers available in the open market." 

Tags

Business National Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate (ED) ED Amway India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Amway India Amway Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India