Energy Efficiency Is The ‘First Fuel’ To Fight Climate Change

As the COP27 approaches, the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) along with its members has issued a call to action aimed at government, industry players and non-profit organisations to adopt and promote technologies that will result in energy efficiency by 2030.

A policy advocacy and energy efficiency market enabler organisation, AEEE seeks to raise awareness about energy efficiency as a ‘first fuel’ to fight climate change and promote scalable eco-solutions and optimum usage of energy to help achieve energy targets.

COP27 or the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC is the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference which will seek to accelerate action to realise climate goals as committed under the Paris Agreement and COP 26 in Glasgow last year. This time, COP27 is to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 6 to 18 November 2022.

Satish Kumar, President & Executive Director, AEEE, says, COP27 is much awaited and we are collaborating with industry partners to realise a “sustainable future to fulfil the country’s goals of delivering 100 GW of energy savings and becoming carbon neutral by 2070”.

AEEE members include ABB, BSES, Carrier, DENSO, Danfoss, Tabreed and Saint Gobain. The members are using technologies like IoT, data analytics, cloud based data controls to reduce carbon footprint to mitigate climate change.

Focusing on the collaboration between the government, industry and non–profit organisations to reach the common goal of net zero target by 2070, AEEE’s Call for Action (CFA) recommends a four-pronged approach -- Reuse, reduce and recycle; Lifestyle for the Environment (LIFE); Digitalisation; and lastly, connecting with a diverse workforce to advance sustainability through education and partnerships.

The CFA resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panchamrit Declaration on achieving non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW; providing 50 per cent of energy requirements from renewables; reducing the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes; reducing the carbon intensity of economy by less than 45 percent – all by 2030; and achieving the target of Net Zero by 2070. The realisation of energy targets will lead Indians “to adopt the latest green technology while increasing millions of jobs and boosting our annual GDP,” says Kumar.

Chirag Baijal, Chairman, AEEE and Managing Director, Carrier Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Ltd., says, “This much-needed initiative that will ramp up our actions and strengthen the innovation of cooling appliances, cold-chain, e-vehicles, and sustainable buildings.” To enhance the speed of adoption of clean energy, support of Indian government, nonprofits, academia and industry stakeholders is much required, adds Baijal.

AEEE is focused on raising awareness about energy efficiency through dialogue and research. They engage with industry, government, civil society and other stakeholders to raise and find solutions to relevant issues. AEEE’s key focus areas are sustainable cold chain, sustainable building designs, state and local action, power utility and e-mobility and energy data services and sustainable aviation.

AEEE is not alone in such a pursuit. Saying that energy efficiency benefits the environment, the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its report 'Emissions Savings' notes that “promoting higher degrees of energy efficiency and material efficiency are related as both promote a higher degree of efficiency along the value chain of production”.