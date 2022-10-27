Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Elon Musk Reaches Out To Twitter Advertisers A Day Before $44-Billion Deal Deadline

Musk, who was yesterday seen entering Twitter HQ with a sink in his hands, said he believes in Twitter’s potential as a 'common digital town square'

Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters
Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters Photo: PTI

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 8:36 pm

Elon Musk on Thursday published a note addressed to Twitter advertisers on his account, a day before his court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. 

“There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising,” Musk wrote. “Most of it has been wrong.”

Musk, who was yesterday seen entering Twitter HQ with a sink in his hands, said he believes in Twitter’s potential as a “common digital town square,” but he is worried that “social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers”.

“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t to it to make more money, I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love,” he said in his note.

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” he wrote. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”

He ends the letter by telling advertisers that Twitter aspires to “be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.”

According to a Reuters report, Musk has notified co-investors who committed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter that he plans to close his buyout of the social media firm by Friday.

The Tesla CEO on Thursday reportedly told Twitter employees at the company's San Francisco office that he has no plans to lay off 75% of employees at the company once he takes over.

Twitter employs 7,500 people across 24 countries

