Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Elon Musk Tweets He Is Buying Manchester United

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal

EPL 2022 - Manchester United vs Brighton
EPL 2022 - Manchester United vs Brighton Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:41 am

World's richest man and founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he is buying England's famous football club Manchester United Plc. 

"Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said on Twitter.

The football club had a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday's close, according to news agency Reuters.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

(With Agency inputs)
 

