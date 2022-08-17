Elon Musk Tweets He Is Buying Manchester United

World's richest man and founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he is buying England's famous football club Manchester United Plc.

"Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said on Twitter.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

The football club had a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday's close, according to news agency Reuters.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

(With Agency inputs)

