Elon Musk’s Twitter Likely To Lay off Staff From Today: Report 

Elon Musk led Twitter may start laying off employees from today, as per a Reuters report. While initially the Chief Twit had clarified ‘no layoffs,’ in an internal email, it has been said that the employees may start knowing it from today if they have been sacked from the micro blogging platform.

According to the report, Twitter said in an email to staff that it would send an alert to its employees by 9 am Pacific Time on Friday about staff cuts at the company. The email, as per Reuter reads, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.”

In order to aid the process of staff cuts at Twitter, the company said that it would keep its offices closed temporarily and also remove all badge access “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data,” as per the report.

As far as the information on layoff goes, the micro blogging platform is expected to inform the sacked employees about next steps via their personal emails. However, all those who will be safe and not laid off, they are reportedly expected to get the information via their work email ids.

These layoffs at Twitter come as a part of the several changes initiated by billionaire Elon Musk, after his takeover of the social media platform. With this, Musk also aims at cutting costs and implementing new work culture at Twitter. As soon as he took over, Musk fired the company’s top executives including former CEO Parag Agrawal and also announced that Twitter blue tick will soon get paid.