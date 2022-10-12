Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Seek Permit From Telecom Department For Starlink Services: Report

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX is all set to apply for a permit for its internet brand Starlink. According to a report in The Economic Times, SpaceX will submit a request with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for global mobile personal communications by satellite services (GMPCS) permit. If allowed, this permit would enable the billionaire’s company to launch broadband-from-space services in India.

According to The Economic Times, this move by SpaceX is expected to create new competition as the Musk-owned company will then pit against some Indian market giants. These include Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio Infocomm’s satellite arm. The report also mentions that this relatively nascent market is expected to be worth $13 billion by 2025.

As per the report, if SpaceX submits the request for the permit, it will become the third company to do so. Before this, OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm have already applied for this important permit, one that is important enough to roll out high-speed space internet services in India. To do this, companies often use their global constellation of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the report mentions.

A person directly aware of the matter told The Economic Times: “SpaceX will very shortly apply for a GMPCS licence to the Indian authorities to start satellite broadband services in the country.” Musk’s company is also expected to apply for statutory approvals for landing rights and market access.

According to a Reuters report, earlier this year, the government also asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licences to operate in the country. While Musk’s company did not respond to any comments and fresh updates are expected soon.