Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Ad Campaign On Twitter For Starlink: Report

The move comes at a time when Twitter, which generated more than 90% of its second-quarter revenue from ad sales, is seeing an exodus of advertisers

Twitter logo
Twitter logo AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 8:56 pm

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bought an advertising package on Twitter for its satellite internet service Starlink, the billionaire and owner of both the rocket company and the social media platform said in a tweet on Monday.

“SpaceX Starlink bought a tiny – not large – ad package to test effectiveness of Twitter advertising in Australia & Spain. Did same for FB/Insta/Google,” Musk tweeted.

The move comes at a time when Twitter, which generated more than 90% of its second-quarter revenue from ad sales, is seeing an exodus of advertisers after musk took over the social media platform last month.

Several companies including General Motors Co, General Mills, Mondelez International and Volkswagen AG have paused advertising on the platform, Reuters reported on Monday

The chief executive of Tesla Inc and SpaceX had last week told advertisers that he aimed to turn the social media platform to pursue truth and put an end to fake accounts.

He also raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt days after he said the platform saw a “massive” drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares fell about 2% in premarket trading after Musk said, “I have too much work on my plate that is for sure”, when asked about his leadership at the EV maker and Twitter.

Shares of the world’s most valuable automaker has been under pressure ever since Musk moved to buy Twitter in April on worries that he might be getting distracted at a time when Tesla is struggling to meet demand due to production constraints.

Related stories

'The Amount That I Torture Myself…,' Twitter Chief On Being Elon Musk

After Mass Layoffs, Twitter Now Sacks Nearly 4,400 Contractual Workers: Report

Twitter Drama Too Much? Mastodon, Others Emerge As Options

Tags

Business International Elon Musk Twitter
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi